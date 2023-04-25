EFCC Arraigns Ondo Speaker, Two Others Over Alleged Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arraigned the Speaker of Ondo State House Of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oloyeloogun before the State High Court in Akure over alleged fraud.

The lawmaker representing Akoko South/West Constituency 1 at the Ondo State House of Assembly, Felemu Bankole, and a civil servant, Segun Oyadeyi Bankole was also arraigned along with Oleyeloogun.

READ ALSO: Some Nigerians Hurt By Buhari Govt No Longer Alive, Says Afenifere

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the allegations levelled against them.

Counsel to the EFCC, Kingsley Kudus, prayed the court to remand the defendants at the Olokuta Correctional Facility in Akure.

He argued that though they had pleaded not guilty, the defendants were still in the hands of the court while the trial continues.

Counsel to the defendants, Barrister Femi Emodamori, told the court that he was fully prepared for the commencement and continuation of the trial.

He asked the court to strike out EFCC’s prayer for remand, saying the administrative bail application on the defendants was still active.

He explained that the second defendant (Oleyeloogun) was having a health challenge that needed urgent medical attention.

Emodamori also asked the court to caution the nominal complainant, a former Deputy Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Iroju Ogundeji, in the case, for allegedly sending annoying messages to Oleyeloogun.

According to Emodamori, if Ogundeji does not desist from such action, he would be prosecuted.

In his ruling, Justice Adegboyega Adebusoye asked the defendants to grant the defendants administrative bail till the next hearing.

The judge, therefore, adjourned the case till May 18, 2023, for a proper hearing.