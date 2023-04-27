‘I Never Received Any Letter Of Expulsion’, Says APC’s Sabo-Kente

An embattled governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State, David Sabo-Kente, has claimed that there was no formal letter from his ward that indicated his expulsion from the party.

The party had on Monday expelled and suspended Sabo Kente, and David Jimkuta for alleged anti-party activities, mandating them not to parade themselves around as a party member.

But on Thursday, he told Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily show that he has not been notified of the development.

“As I speak to you, I have not received any letter. I put it to you that no invitation was given to me; they never wrote me a letter. I never got a letter from my ward, I never got a letter from the local government. The executives of the party in my ward have not suspended me,” he maintained.

“When they wanted to put up that mischief, they just got some guys together and forced them to write. They wrote and the excos pursued it to Abuja and the matter was put to rest.”

However, he lamented that the letter sent out was from 2022, adding that no letter was offered for him to defend the several allegations levelled against him.

“What has been read out by the committee is just a fabrication. The executives of my ward have not suspended me. The party did not invite me to appear before it and I refuse.

“It was just on social media when I saw a letter that was circulating. This letter that they are referring to was written sometime late last year before the elections and the letter was not acted upon until after the elections,” he said.

A Clarification

Meanwhile, the chairman of Taraba APC, Elsudi Ibrahim, who was also on the show, clarified that there was no direct suspension from Kente’s ward.

According to him, the suspension was fuelled by the numerous allegations levelled against him by his ward and the local government.

“Let me clarify. Yes, Kente’s ward did not suspend or expel him. Rather, they itemized a series of allegations against him for anti-party activities and then recommended his expulsion,” the APC chieftain added.

“We got letters written by Kente’s ward. Most of the executives signed, calling for his expulsion, and his local government now wrote a letter to him. Instead of him responding, he abused the secretary that called him and threatened to lock them up.

“The Chairman said after receiving written letters from Sabo-Kente’s ward, the local government simply did its disciplinary duty to expel him according to the party constitution provision.

“Section 13, Subsection 94 says, the state working committee shall deal with appeals and other issues, refer to it by the local government area working committee and from the senatorial district and wards of the state.”