IGP Commends Woman Police Fighter

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has congratulated the Nigeria Police Force multi-dexterous Combat Athlete PC Juliet Ukah, following a successful Professional Training Tour fought and won against South Africa’s Crystal Van Wyk who until the bout was undefeated, in Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) 102.

IGP Alkali Baba’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement by Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The fight which took place on Thursday 13th April 2023, in Johannesburg – South Africa, was a 3-Round bout and Juliet showed all-around superiority to emerge the winner by Unanimous decision (30－26, 30－26, 30－27).

Juliet also went on to defeat Clodia Vochung Shivabo (IMBGIM FC) of Cameroun on Saturday 22nd April 2023.

PC Juliet is one of two Police Female MMA Fighters recently released by IGP Usman Alkali Baba, CFR, for a 6-Week Professional Training Tour in Thailand.

Recruited into the Force in 2018, the talented Woman Constable has continued to show tremendous promise, broad skills, and passion for excellence over the years, conquering the Boxing, Kickboxing, and now MMA world of Nigeria and Africa.

With this feat, PC Juliet Ukah, who now has an unbeaten streak after 4 Professional Fights (4 wins – 0 loss – 0 draw), is the African EFC Champion and the No. 1 Contender for the World EFC Female Straw Weight Title Belt.

IGP Alkali Baba congratulated the officer for the feat and acknowledged the contributions of the Nigeria Police Force to sports development in the country.

The IGP commended the officer for making the Nigeria Police Force, and by extension, the nation proud, and further promised to continually discover and showcase new talents in the Police.