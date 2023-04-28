NNPP Accuses Ganduje’s Govt Of Undermining Transition In Kano

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has accused the Kano State Government of undermining the transition of a new government in the state.

In a press briefing on Friday, the NNPP Governorship Transition Committee Chairman, Baffa Bichi, claimed that the government of Abdullahi Ganduje is deliberately frustrating the transfer of government by allocating only three slots to the NNPP in their proposed transition committee.

“We see this as a deliberate attempt to undermine the transition of a new government in the state,” Bichi said. “The people of Kano State deserve nothing less than a smooth transition that will deepen democracy in the state.”

READ ALSO: Taraba APC Crisis Deepens As Factional Chairman Emerges

According to Bichi, the outgoing government asked them to provide the names of three persons to join the government committee, which they found unacceptable.

“The outgoing government is proposing a committee in which they have 82% of the members (14 members) and asking the incoming government to nominate only 18% (three members),” he said.

Bichi argued that the main issue of contention is the principle as they do not belong to the same political party and do not share the same ideals and values.

“There are three types of transition: one, from one government to itself; two, from one government to another government of the same political party; and three, from one government to another government of a different political party,” he explained.

“In the third case, where there are different political parties, a separate transition committee is set up for the incoming government.”

But Bichi says there are plans to interact with permanent secretaries and directors to ensure a seamless transfer of government. He called on Governor Ganduje to cooperate and ensure a smooth transfer of power.

“We urge Governor Ganduje to put the interest of the people of Kano State first and work with us to ensure a seamless transition.

“We are committed to working towards a smooth transfer of power, and we hope that the outgoing government will do the same,” Bichi added.