Obi Welcomes Census Postponement, Says Proper Planning Required

The presidential candidate of the Labour party (LP), Peter Obi, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of the postponement of the 2023 census as a welcome development.

Buhari gave the approval after meeting with some members of the Federal Executive Council; the Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Isa-Kwarra; and his team at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

“FGN’s decision to postpone the 2023 Population and Housing Census, scheduled for 3-7 May 2023, to a date to be determined by the incoming Administration is a propitious and welcome development,” he tweeted on Saturday.

According to him, a national census is a critical development and nation-building tool.

He argued that even though Nigeria is long overdue for a census, conducting one requires proper planning and diligence to ensure the sanctity of the results.

Obi also called for efficacy of the data gathered from the exercise and utility of the information in driving national development goals, living standards and growing national housing deficits.

“It is hoped that when eventually the census is conducted, it will serve as confidence-building measures instead of being fraught with the usual controversy,” he added.