We Can’t Get Anything Right Until We Look After Workers’ Welfare – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has said Nigeria cannot get anything right unless workers’ welfare is well taken care of.

Obi, who spoke on Monday at the commemoration of this year’s May Day celebrations at the Eagle Square, Abuja, noted that this is the reason he is insisting on moving the country from consumption to production.

“The topic of today is socioeconomic justice. When we talk about that, we talk about justice for all,” Obi told the workers who were gathered for the global annual event used to celebrate workers’ achievement.

“All we want is to build a country where Nigerians will be proud to say that they are Nigerians, a country where people will not be struggling to go out, a country where all of us workers will say they are working and happy.

“We can’t get the economy right, we can’t get anything right until the workers are working and they are being looked after — their welfare and everything — and they are productive. That is why we say we will move it from consumption to production.

He urged you the workers to “continue what you are doing, continue to be law-abiding” for a peaceful country, adding that Nigerians have no other country which he said citizens must build for their children.

The former Anambra State governor, who said he was at the event in solidarity with workers as a worker himself, thanked leaders of the organised labour for extending an invitation to him.

Today, I attended the Solidarity Rally of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Abuja. I believe that Labour remains the backbone of productivity. pic.twitter.com/15ZzVYBFig — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) May 1, 2023

Some other dignitaries that joined the workers at the event were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello; and the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen.

Past and present leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) as well as those of other affiliate unions were present.