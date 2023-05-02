Kwara CP Orders Arrest Of Drunk Police Inspector After Viral Video

The Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, has ordered the arrest of a drunk police officer in the command identified as Stephen Yohana.

In a video sighted by Channels Television on Tuesday, Yohanna peed and excreted in his uniform while being held by two of his colleagues who were also in their uniforms.

However, the face of a third officer who filmed Yohana was not visible in the video.

The voice of an unseen officer was heard saying, “No, Yohana is still on duty,” when asked by some supposedly junior officers if he should be dropped.

“Leave him, let him stand. See how a Nigeria police inspector shit for body (sic). He claimed his salary is not enough for him to do anything. I want the whole world to see you and wait to see what the authorities would do about the issue,” the officer was heard saying in the viral video.

In a statement, the police commissioner Odama said the command was ‘miffed’ over the matter describing the video as ‘highly repulsive.’

The police boss said Yohanna’s case ‘is more medical than alcoholic.

“The command wishes to state that the police inspector, who is attached to Share Division in Ifelodun LGA of Kwara State, has been identified and discovered to be currently undergoing a medical examination in the police clinic to ascertain the state of his mental health,” Odama said in the statement signed by the PPRO, Ajayi Okasanmi.

“It was observed that his case is more medical than alcoholic and the result of his medical examination will determine the next action to be taken against him.

“Consequently, the CP has directed that the inspector be put under close observation by his immediate supervisor, the Divisional Police Officer of Share Division pending the conclusion of his treatment.”