Communal Clash: Ayade Declares Curfew In Cross River Communities

The Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade has impose a 6 pm-to-6 am curfew in Oyonum and Ofatura communities under Obubura Local Government Area (LGA) of Cross River State with immediate effect.

This came amid tension and ongoing clashes between both communities.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, in a statement on Friday, said the state government had directed the security agencies in the state to ensure the strict enforcement of the curfew.

Governor Ben Ayade was also said to have imposed a 6am-to-6pm curfew on both communities with immediate effect.

“His Excellency, the Governor hereby directs security agencies in the state to ensure the strict enforcement of the curfew,” the governor was quoted as saying.

“The governor decries the destruction of lives and property in the renewed clashes, and vows that government will bring to book, all those behind the clashes.”