The Coronation Of King Charles III In Pictures

Charles III on Saturday finally met his date with destiny after a lifetime as heir to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, as he was officially crowned king in the first coronation in Britain since 1953.
At exactly 12:02 pm, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed the solid gold St Edward’s Crown on Charles’s head as a sacred and ancient symbol of the monarch’s authority.
Cries of “God Save the King” rang out from the 2,300-member congregation at Westminster Abbey and trumpet fanfares sounded at the climax of the solemn religious confirmation of his accession.
Outside, ceremonial gun salutes blasted out across land and sea while bells pealed in celebration at churches.
Charles, 74, will wear the St Edward’s Crown only once during his reign. His wife, Camilla, 75, was crowned queen in a simpler ceremony soon afterwards.
Here are some moments from the historic ceremony:
Britain’s King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown, and Britain’s Queen Camilla wearing a modified version of Queen Mary’s Crown chat on the Buckingham Palace balcony while viewing the Royal Air Force fly-past in central London on May 6, 2023, after their coronations. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
The British Royal Air Force’s (RAF) aerobatic team, the “Red Arrows”, perform a fly-past over central London on May 6, 2023, after the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Queen Camilla. (Photo by Adam Gerrard / POOL / AFP)
ritain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Queen Camilla travel in the Gold State Coach, built in 1762, back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, after their coronations. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Britain’s King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown, and Britain’s Queen Camilla wearing a modified version of Queen Mary’s Crown on the Buckingham Palace balcony while viewing the Royal Air Force fly-past in central London on May 6, 2023, after their coronations. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Queen Camilla travel in the Gold State Coach, back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, after their coronations. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown carrying the Sovereign’s Orb and Sceptre leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation Ceremonies in central London on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby places the St Edward’s Crown onto the head of Britain’s King Charles III during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown carrying the Sovereign’s Orb and Sceptre leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation Ceremonies in central London on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Ben Stansall / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation Ceremonies in central London on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown carrying the Sovereign’s Orb and Sceptre leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation Ceremonies in central London on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Ben Stansall / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Andrew Matthews / POOL / AFP)
Queen Camilla, wearing a modified version of Queen Mary’s Crown leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation Ceremonies in central London on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Britain’s King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation Ceremonies in central London on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation Ceremonies in central London on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Britain’s Camilla sits wearing a modified version of Queen Mary’s Crown during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London, on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Richard POHLE / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s King Charles III enter Westminster Abbey through the Great West Door, in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of their coronations. (Photo by Ben Birchall / POOL / AFP)
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby places the St Edward’s Crown onto the head of Britain’s King Charles III during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s King Charles III holds the Sword of State during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP)
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby places a modified version of Queen Mary’s Crown onto the head of Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London, on May 6, 2023, she will be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s King Charles III wears the St Edward’s Crown on his head during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Andrew Matthews / POOL / AFP)
An anointing screen is erected for Britain’s King Charles III during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s King Charles III with the St Edward’s Crown on his head attends the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s King Charles III attends his coronation at Westminster Abbey, in central London on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s King Charles III attends his coronation at Westminster Abbey, in central London on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Andrew Matthews / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s King Charles III attends his coronation at Westminster Abbey, in central London on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s King Charles III attends his coronation at Westminster Abbey, in central London on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort attend their coronations at Westminster Abbey, in central London on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP)
The Sword of Offering is carried at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole / POOL / AFP)
(From L) Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte of Wales, arrive for the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Andrew Milligan / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s Prince George of Wales holds the robe of Britain’s King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, in central London on May 6, 2023, during the Coronation. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP)
Two Armills, bracelets made from gold, champleve and basse-taille enamel, lined in velvet, is carried at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole / POOL / AFP)
The Orb is carried at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by PHIL NOBLE / POOL / AFP)
The spurs or Coronation is carried at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole / POOL / AFP)
The Ring symbolising the faithful marriage of a Monarch to his People is carried at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s King Charles III attends his coronation at Westminster Abbey, in central London on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP)
(From L) Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP)
Princess Charlotte (L) and Prince Louis attend the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s King Charles III (L) wears the St Edward’s Crown on his head as Britain’s Camilla wears a modified version of Queen Mary’s Crown during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Andrew Matthews / POOL / AFP)