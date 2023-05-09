Security Operatives Kill Two Gunmen, Arrest Members Of Robbery Gang In Anambra

Security operatives in Anambra State have killed two gunmen and also arrested members of a robbery gang.

The development followed joint operations by the police alongside the vigilantes, according to a Tuesday statement from the Anambra Police spokesman Ikenga Tobechukwu.

“These joint operations yielded a major positive development on 7/5/2023 by 8:45 pm. The operatives while on routine patrol along Usmusiome Nkpor, Idemili North LGA intercepted a gang of four operating in an unregistered black Lexus SUV, recovered two locally made explosives, one AK-47 rifle, nine live 7.62 ammunition, four AK-47 magazines, charms, and other incriminating items,” the statement read.

“The operatives during the gun duel with the criminals demobilised two of the gang members, while two others escaped. Efforts are already emplaced to arrest other fleeing gang members.”

He noted that earlier on the same day, police operatives at Azu Ogbunike, Oyi council area of the South-East state, arrested members of a four-man armed robbery gang while they were vandalising a truck suspected to have been stolen.

“They all confessed to the crime and they are currently helping the police with information on other syndicate members that dispossess innocent drivers of their trucks before bringing them to their criminal hideout at Azu Ogbunike,” the spokesman noted.