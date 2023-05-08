Gunmen Attack Kaduna Community, Kidnap Traditional Ruler’s Nine Children

Kidnappers have abducted nine children and grandchildren of the Emir of Kagarko in Kaduna State, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar.

The incident occurred on Sunday night.

Although the police authorities are yet to comment on the incident, a youth leader in Kagarko Local Government, Adamu Abubakar, told Channels Television that the gunmen invaded the Emir’s Palace at about eleven o’clock at night and went straight to the apartments where the children and the youngest wife are living.

He said that the bandits took away the Emir’s wife and the children. But while the bandits later took them away, the woman escaped from them while the whereabouts of the children, who are mostly minors, are unknown.

Adamu also disclosed that during the operation, three other members of the community were abducted by bandits while a herder was killed at Kuchimi village during the attack.