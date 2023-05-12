Charles Inojie Recounts Near-Death Experience With Fallen Overhead Water Tank

Actor Charles Inojie has shared his escape from death after an overhead water tanker fell on his seat.

In an Instagram video on Friday afternoon, the actor, who is famous for his comic roles, explained that he was sitting outdoors under a tent.

He noted that three minutes after he left the spot, an overhead water tank fell there and broke, spilling its content.

While thanking God for saving him, the actor recounted that the overhead tank fell directly on his seat and wondered what could have been his fate if he was still there.