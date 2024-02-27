‘The Johnsons Finally Taking A Bow’ After 13 Years, Charles Inojie Announces

Comic and actor, Charles Inojie has revealed that the Nigerian TV series, The Johnsons will be rested after airing for13 seasons on Africa Magic

The series focused on an average Nigerian family in Lagos and the challenges they face

Inojie plays the role of the patriarch, Mr Lucky Johnson revealed this on his Instagram handle on Monday,

”After 13 years of absolute magic,13 years of awesomeness,,13 years of being Africa’s most-watched show on television,,13 years of being every family’s favourite,”

”THE JOHNSONS is finally taking a bow,” he said

His character, a scientist known as a spendthrift usually confuses his family with his choice of words. He later became a well-known scientist after making Jedimaicin, a cure for “jedijedi”

”I thank my co-travellers, the wonderful team of cast and crew, without whom these past 13 years could not have been spectacularly outstanding as THE JOHNSONS made it.”

”I am immensely grateful to our fans across the African continent for the love and support we got unconditionally.”.

”Indeed, while it is the beginning of greater exploits from every individual member of the team, like every good thing that must have a terminal point, it is the end of the road for THE JOHNSONS.”

The show also saw the death of Ada Ameh, who played Mrs Johnson, wife to Mr Johnson.

It also had a cast array of Kunle Bamtefa Chinedu Ikedieze among others.

In 2023 it was nominated for the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards for Best Original Comedy Series.