Police Arrest Ogun Corps Member For Rape

Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Adebola Sodiq, for raping a 20-year-old girl.

Sodiq was arrested on Friday at Owode Egba, in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state, Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi said.

READ ALSO: Death Toll In Kenya Cult Starvation Exceeds 200 – Govt

The suspect was said to have lured the victim into the room under the pretence of buying a gift for her and allegedly raped her. He was arrested following a report lodged at Owode Egba divisional headquarters by the victim.

It was gathered that the suspect who is her friend’s boyfriend came to her apartment on Tuesday, May 9 and asked her to follow him to the village junction so as to buy a gift for her in commemoration of her recently celebrated birthday.

While they were going, the suspect asked her to follow him to the premises of the school where he is serving, in order to pick up his wallet.

“On getting to the school compound at Agbajege village, the suspect forcefully dragged her to his room where he had unlawful carnal knowledge of her despite her pleading and crying for mercy,” Oyeyemi said.

“Upon the report, the DPO Owode Egba division, Olasunkanmi Popoola, detailed his detectives to go after the suspect and he was subsequently arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime, but claimed that he didn’t know what came over him at that time.”

According to the police spokesman, the victim was taken to Owode Egba general hospital by the police for medical treatment.