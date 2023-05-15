Man Allegedly Kills 75-Year-Old Stepmother With Pestle In Kogi

A man identified as Idris Aminu has allegedly killed his 75-year-old stepmother Mrs. Salamatu Aminu with a pestle in the Ihima Obeiba Ebozohu community, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

It was gathered that the suspect had attempted to kill the old woman with poison three days before but she survived.

Channels Television’s correspondent in Lokoja reliably gathered that the suspect had alleged that her stepmother was a witch, and that was why he is not successful.

As a result, he first tried to poison the woman. Fortunately, the woman survived his trap until he finally decided to kill her with a pestle while sleeping in her room earlier on Monday.

Sources further disclosed that it was the daughter of the old woman who found the lifeless body in the room.

Confirming the incident, the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer William Ayah said the suspect has been arrested by the command.

According to him, the old woman was sleeping when her stepson killed her with a pestle, stressing that the suspect would be charged in court as soon as possible after the investigation is completed.