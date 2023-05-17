2023: I Confronted APC Asking Why They Did Not Choose Osinbajo – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has revealed that he confronted the All Progressives Congress (APC), asking the ruling party why they did not field Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

According to the LP flagbearer, he confronted the party stating that such a candidate is what the APC should put forward if indeed they have the nation’s interest at heart.

Obi stated this on Tuesday when he stopped by at Dele Momodu’s London home to celebrate the Ovation Magazine publisher’s 63rd birthday.

“I’m interested to see Nigeria work, I don’t hide it; any day, anytime.

“I even confronted APC, asking why didn’t you bring Osinbajo, let’s have the place working for everybody, so that we have people who want to work for the country and are healthy and good,” Obi disclosed.

He further told those present that the person the APC has brought out (Tinubu) might have been a great candidate 20 years ago, adding, however, that the country at this hour needs someone who can work round the clock.