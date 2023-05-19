Tribunal Rejects SAN’s Request To Represent Labour Party

There was a mild drama at the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday as the resumed Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal stopped a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Oba Maduabuchi, from representing the Labour Party.

At the pre-hearing session, Maduabuchi tried to make a legal representation for the party, which is contesting the outcome of the February 25 election with its candidate, Peter Obi.

Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on March 1, was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Maduabuchi told the court that he was briefed by the party to represent them. This is after another senior advocate, Awa Kalu, had made an appearance for the party.

He was however stopped by the panel who insisted that the legal representation for the petitioners is one.

The chairman of the panel told Maduabuchi that he did not file the petition and as such cannot represent the party.

Justice Haruna Tsammani noted that the SAN that being a Senior Advocate, ought to have advised his client properly.

He was asked to either sit and observe the proceedings or take his leave.

He opted for the second option and left the courtroom.

Peter Obi also made representation for himself and his political party.