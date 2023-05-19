Atiku’s Counsel Accuses INEC As Being Proxy In Petition Against Tinubu

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in the last election, Abubakar Atiku on told the Presidential Election Petition Court that the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC is a meddlesome interloper in its defence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the qualifications for the election.

Atiku’s Counsel accused the electoral body of being a proxy in its petition against Tinubu.

INEC through its counsel had moved a motion on notice praying the Court to strike out some of the allegations made against Tinubu by Atiku in his petition.

Election: Obi Faults Blinken’s Call To Tinubu, Asks US To Wait For The Courts

The electoral body pleaded with the Court to strike out 32 allegations made against Tinubu by Atiku in the petition challenging the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 Presidential election.

INEC said that the allegations which formed 32 paragraphs in the Atiku’s petition should be discontenced by the Court for various reasons comprising lack of jurisdiction.

But Atiku through his lead counsel, Chris Uche, filed counter affidavit in opposition to INEC’S request and asked the Court to dismiss the electoral body’s position.

Uche argued in the counter affidavit that it was not the duty of INEC to do the battle or argue the case of Tinubu who is 2nd defendant in the petition.

Specifically, Atiku’s lead counsel insisted that INEC ought to be neutral but turning to a meddlesome interloper by taking up the defense of Tinubu against the provisions of the law.

He therefore asked the Court to dismiss INEC’S motion for being gross abuse of court process, lacking in merit and grossly incompetent.