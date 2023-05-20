Tinubu Returns Days To Inauguration

The President-Elect, Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria eight days to his inauguration.

Tinubu was received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja by APC chieftains.

Welcome back, President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Nigeria is ready for the May 29th. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 20, 2023 Advertisement

The All Progressives Congress (APC) powerbroker had left the country for Europe about 10 days ago to meet with investors and finetune transition plans, his spokesman, Tunde Rahman, had said.

The President-Elect had met with the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, during his stay in Europe.