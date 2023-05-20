Tinubu Returns Days To Inauguration

The President-Elect is expected to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29, 2023.

By Kayode Oyero
Updated May 20, 2023
FILE: In this file photo, President-Elect, Bola Tinubu arrives at the Abuja airport on Monday, April 24, 2023.

 

The President-Elect, Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria eight days to his inauguration.

Tinubu was received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja by APC chieftains.

 

 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) powerbroker had left the country for Europe about 10 days ago to meet with investors and finetune transition plans, his spokesman, Tunde Rahman, had said.

The President-Elect had met with the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, during his stay in Europe.

