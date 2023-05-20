Obi, PDP Officials Present As Tribunal Decides On Schedule, Witnesses Today

The Presidential Election Petition Court is set to streamline the hearing procedure for the petitions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP).

They are challenging the victory of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, in the February 25 presidential election.

READ ALSO: Zelensky Arrives At G7 As Ukraine Wins Access To F-16s

The court will agree on the schedule of the main petition, the number of witnesses that will testify, time to be allocated and be cross examined.

Present at the hearing, are Labour Party officials, including the presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and those of the PDP.

Details later…