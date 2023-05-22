Dangote Thanks Buhari, Tinubu, Nigerians For Supporting His Refinery

The President and CEO, of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote has expressed thanks for the massive support he and the Dangote group got towards the creation of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals plant.

In a post shared via Twitter, the billionaire took out time to also thank President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians, for the immeasurable support his company got from the inception of the project to its completion.

“Well, what I want to share with Nigerians is actually to show my personal gratitude and that of the Dangote Group, for all the assistance that we got from the President, from the Federal Government of Nigeria, from even the President-Elect, because he also set the pace by creating the Lekki Free Trade Zone as part of his dream.

“And also we want to thank most especially Governor Fashola, Governor Ambode and most especially Governor Sanwo-Olu; because they have given us all the assistance that we were looking for.

“We thank all Nigerians for giving us their support which is too numerous to mention,” the industrialist said.

The 650,000 BPD Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals which is being inaugurated by the president, is expected to churn out Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), diesel (AGO), aviation jet fuel and Dual-Purpose Kerosene (DPK), among other refined products.

Speaking about the magnificent plant, the CEO of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals, Sanjay Gupta, stated that “everything in this plant by way of size is the first. It is the largest single-train refinery in the world.

“There is no single column which can process 650,000 barrels per day anywhere else,” he humbly boasted.

Experts believe that the Dangote Refinery could help achieve macroeconomic stability in Nigeria, and help eradicate many of the problems within Nigeria’s oil sector.