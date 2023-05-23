Buhari Approves Allocation Of Houses To 1994 AFCON Super Eagles Players

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the allocation of houses for the 22 members of the Super Eagles at the National Housing Estates in the State of their choice.

It should be recalled that the then military government of Sani Abacha, had promised the Tunisia 1994 winning Super Eagles Squad houses for their performance which was for years unredeemed.

This was disclosed on Tuesday, by the President represented by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq who was in Zamfara to commission National Housing Estates

Mrs Farouq said the keys and titled documents would be handed over to the players. where she described the National Housing Estates as the fulfilment of the change which his administration had promised to Nigerians.

“There is more to our message of change and improving the human condition in this Housing project, this provides us an opportunity to remember our Heroes, the fearless Super Eagles to whom our country made a promise to provide Housing for winning the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations which has remained unfulfilled,” she said.

“On behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, I feel proud and privileged to redeem the promise made to these patriotic Nigerians even if belatedly, I have approved allocation to redeemed outstanding allocations to 22 members of the Super Eagles at National Housing Estates located in their state of choice and their keys and titled documents will be handed over to the commissioning of their state housing program.”

Also, present at the commissioning was the Director of Construction and Public Building in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Mr Bashir Usman who gave the breakdown of the National Housing Estate completed in Zamfara State to eighty units of Housing,

According to Mr Usman, they comprise four units of one bedroom, forty eight units of two bedrooms and 28 units of three bedroom Bungalow.

Governor of Zamfara State Bello Matawalle, represented by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly appreciated the complementary efforts of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing for providing the interventions in which the State is one of the beneficiaries.

The Minister also commissioned Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) projects including Primary Healthcare Project at Ungwan Dallatu, Gusau, and Blocks of Hostels, computer and Science laboratories constructed by the Federal Government at the Federal Government Girls College (FGGC) Gusau, Zamfara State