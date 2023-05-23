Masari Commissions Katsina’s First Flyover Worth N6.4bn

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina on Tuesday commissioned the first flyover in the state constructed at the cost of N6.4 billion.

The construction of the interchange bridge project, located at the Central Roundabout of the Government Reserve Area, commenced in May last year and is one of the three multi-billion-naira road projects in the state capital initiated and awarded by the Governor Masari-led administration.

Speaking during the ceremony, Masari said the interchange bridge contracts were awarded as part of efforts to reduce congestion and ease vehicular movement.

He explained that the construction of the Kofar Kwaya and Kofar Kaura underpass bridges was awarded at the cost of N2.8bn and N2.9bn respectively.

According to him, they were 100 percent completed and commissioned in January this year by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He recalled that the GRA Roundabout project was awarded in the 2022 financial year at the cost of N4.3bn which he said was later revised to the sum of N6.4bn due to additional works and compensation for structures affected by the project.

The project, he explained, was designed to ease traffic congestion in the area thereby facilitating free vehicular movements.

In the meantime, Governor Masari also commissioned the 900 metres Kofar Guga-Sullubawa-Masanawa Road awarded at the cost of N1.3 billion. The cost includes payment of compensation to owners of properties affected by the project.

“All the projects have been completed and are being utilised by motorists and other road users. All these dividends of democracy are provided by the APC-led administration in line with its campaign promises.

“These projects and programmes have no doubt improved the living conditions of the people of Katsina State,” he added.

Masari further appreciated the people of Katsina State for re-electing the All Progressives Congress (APC) to continue with the legacies of the present administration and even surpass it.

Governor Masari assured the residents that his successor Dikko Radda will build on such legacies.