Masari Gifts APC Singers N80m To Secure New Houses

In the aftermath of the March 20th political attacks launched by some thugs in Kano State during the recent governorship elections, Governor Masari of Katsina State has approved and released N80 million as a gift to two All Progressives Congress (APC) musicians.

The gesture, coming less than a week before the handing over to the new administration, is meant for Dauda Adamu Rarara and Yusuf Baban Chinedu.

In a memo obtained by Channels Television titled: “Special Release of Funds,” and signed by Saminu Soli for the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, the fund is meant for the singers to secure alternative accommodation for their families following the attacks.

The memo specifically addressed to the Accountant General of the State Ministry of Finance noted that N50 million is strictly approved to be given to Dauda Rarara and the remaining N30 million to Baban Chinedu.

“I am directed to convey approval for the release of (N80,000,000.00) only to the Accountant General Payable to the Secretary to the Government of the State, Governor’s being KTSG Assistance to Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi Rarara and Baban Chinedu to secure alternative accommodation for their families in the aftermath of attacks by Political miscreants on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Kano as follows:

“Alhaji Dauda Adamu Abdullahi (Rarara), N50,000,000.00, Baban Chinedu N30,000,000. Total N80,000,000.00. The Vote of Charge is 022000700100/22040109,” the letter read in part.

The memo dated May 5th, 2023 with ref: S/MBEP/BD/REC/FA/23/VOL.I/1044 was copied to the Secretary to the Katsina State Government, SSG, (GO), the HC (MOF), the Auditor-General, Office of the Auditor-General for the State as well as the Director Main Account, Ministry of Finance.

