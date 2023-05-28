NDLEA Intercepts Explosives Going To Bandits, Another Europe-Bound Meth Consignment

As the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), intensifies operations at drug joints and routes nationwide ahead of May 29 inauguration, its operatives have intercepted a consignment of 32 pieces of Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs, being taken to bandits’ camp in Niger State.

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has since ordered the immediate transfer of a suspect, Musa Muhammadu caught with the explosives on Monday 22nd May along Wawa road, Kainji, Niger State to the military.

NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, disclosed in a statement on Sunday that barely a week after, NDLEA operatives at the SAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Ikeja Lagos intercepted a consignment of 30.10kg methamphetamine going to London, UK.

Another shipment containing 379grams of the same illicit substance concealed in false bottom of six black soap containers, packed in a carton containing local hand fans, heading to Cyprus in Europe, was also recovered at a courier company in Lagos by officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation, DOGI, in the Agency.

In Adamawa state, operatives on stop and search patrol along Michika- Bazza road on Friday 26th May arrested a Cameroonian, Ndawai Emma Ngalou with a pair of Nigerian Army camourflage uniform bearing Sunday U and two ATM cards belonging to Turaki Mohammed and Ekene Izuegunam.

Two ladies: Bilkisu Yusuf, 33, and Kauna Katsina, 25, were on Monday 22nd May arrested in Ningi town, Bauchi state with 11,080 pills of tramadol, while Uche Shadrach, 22, was arrested with 20,480 pills of the same pharmaceutical opioid on Wednesday 24th May along Okene-Lokoja highway, Kogi state on his way from Onitsha, Anambra state to Minna, Niger state.

In the same vein, two suspects: Surajo Adamu and Muhammad Ali were arrested on Friday 26th May with 379,200 tablets of Diazepam in Alimosho area of Lagos, while the MMIA Command of the Agency took custody of 22 cartons of Tramadol 225mg weighing 1,144.30 kg and 12 cartons of Tramadol 120mg with a total weight of 320kg, all containing 2, 317, 400 pills transferred to the Agency by the Airport Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, on Thursday 25th May.

Meanwhile, in Delta State, NDLEA operatives supported by men drawn from the Nigerian Army, NSCDC and the Police on Wednesday 24th May raided the notorious Abbi town, Ndokwa West LGA where three suspects: Eunice Eneh, 52; Animan Ifeoma, 26, and Chuks Webema Dennis, 35, were arrested with a total of 343.9kg cannabis recovered from them.

A similar mop up operation in Bayelsa has led to the arrest of a wanted suspect, Ozoemena Egbochue, 38, at the Swali market in Yenagoa on Monday 22nd May following the earlier arrest of his sales boy, Morgan Eredeowei with 11,748 pills of tramadol and diazepam.

While commending the officers and men of the agency across all Commands nationwide for their professionalism and synergy with other law enforcement agencies in the mop up operation, Marwa urged them to sustain the offensive action even after the Monday 29th May handover ceremonies.

Below are photos of persons arrested and consignments intercepted by operatives of the NDLEA following their recent feats.