China Pledges Increased Economic Cooperation With Nigeria

Chinese President Xi Jinping has assured President Bola Tinubu of increased economic cooperation with Nigeria, saying the country is important to Africa and the world.

According to a statement by the President’s media aide, Tunde Rahman, on Wednesday, the Chinese president spoke through his Special Envoy, Peng Qinghua, Vice Chairperson, Standing Committee of National People’s Congress, People’s Republic of China.

Qinghua, who met with Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, stated that the two countries at present had good bilateral relations and economic cooperation, noting that Chinese companies were doing well in Nigeria in railways, roads, hydropower and free trade zones.

While commending Tinubu’s plan to lead Nigeria to a new era of economic development and prosperity, the Chinese envoy said there were areas where Nigeria could benefit from China.

