Osimhen Becomes First African To Win Serie A Golden Boot

Victor Osimhen has won the Serie A Golden Boot for scoring the highest number of goals in the 2022/23 campaign. The feat makes him the first African to scoop the prize.

The Napoli star scored 26 goals in 32 matches, edging his closest rival Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez to land the highly coveted “Capocannoniere” prize.

Osimhen had already scored 25 goals before Napoli’s Sunday game against Sampdoria. He then scored from the spot to add one more strike to his tally as his club won 2-0.

“This season has been brilliant for me, for my teammates, and for Napoli. We deserved this,” Osimhen told DAZN before discussing whether he might leave in a big-money summer move.

“I don’t know, the president has to decide that. I love the people of Napoli, they have shown me so much love. For me, I don’t mind, the president decides and I will just go with the flow.”

The Nigerian’s goals were instrumental as the club clinched their first league title in 33 years and their third overall.

Earlier, the Super Eagle scooped the Best Striker award for the season for his efforts.

Sunday’s award comes after years of attempts by Africans to win the prize. While the continent’s only Ballon d’Or winner George Weah played in Italy, he could not win it.

Osimhen’s compatriot Simy Nwankwo challenged for the Capocannoniere in the 2020/21 campaign. He scored 20 league goals for Crotone but finished nine strikes behind eventual winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cameroonian legend Samuel Eto’s appeared to be the closest to landing the gong in the 2010/2011 season.

He netted 21 league goals which were five shy of Napoli’s Edinson Cavani’s strikes and 7 behind the winner Antonio Di Natale of Udinese who scored 28 goals.