FG Reconvenes Meeting With NLC Over Subsidy Removal

The Federal Government has reconvened a meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for a continuation of the discussions on the removal of petroleum subsidy.

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, and members of his national executives arrived at the Presidential Villa around 5 pm on Monday for the meeting.

The newly appointed Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, is attending the meeting as well as the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.

The meeting which comes 48 hours ahead of the proposed nationwide strike by the NLC over the removal of subsidy is the second to hold in less than a week.

The leadership of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had hours ago met with the FG committee and presented a list of demands before the government, the top of which is an increase in the minimum wage and a reversal to the old pump price while negotiations are ongoing.

The series of meetings came in the wake of a hike and shortage of fuel across the country following President Tinubu’s inauguration day declaration that subsidy on the product “is gone”.

Since then, the labour unions have urged the Federal Government to ensure a reversal to the old pump price of the product among other demands while NLC has issued an ultimatum to that effect.

The union said it would embark on a nationwide strike on Wednesday to press for their demands.

The government has since then moved in swiftly to avert the national shutdown and has been liaising with organised labour to reach a compromise.