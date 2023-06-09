Ondo Poly Lecturers Down Tool Over 13 Months Unpaid Salary Arrears

Lecturers at the Ondo State-owned Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, under the umbrella body of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics(ASUP), have commenced an indefinite strike over alleged unpaid salary arrears of 13 months.

According to the union, the failure of the government to meet up with their demands will attract the withdrawal of services and stop its members from participating in the scheduled first-semester examination, which is proposed to commence on 13th June 2023.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the Union’s congress dated June 8 2023 and signed by the Chairman, Mr Arikawe Ade, and General Secretary, Mr Fapetu Damilola, it also lamented the hardship and challenges of the current price of fuel occasioned by the subsidy removal.

The communique reads: “The Congress observed the nonpayment of 13 months’ salary to members of staff. The hardship and challenges of the current price of fuel to members’ duties and attendance to their official duties, making it extremely difficult for livelihood.

“After much empathy and extensive deliberation, the Congress unanimously agreed to withdraw the services of members from participating in the scheduled first-semester examination exercise which is proposed to commence on 13th June 2023, until payment-in-full of all outstanding (13 months) salary arrears owed the staff of the institution.

“The Congress wishes to strongly emphasize that the decision above is binding on all the financial members of the union (ASUP),” the communique added.