Political Leaders Unable To Exploit Gains Of June 12 – Babangida

A former military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, has said that Nigerian politicians have failed to exploit the gains of June 12 election.

He spoke on Sunday ahead of Democracy Day which is marked June 12 of every year.

According to a statement by his Kassim Afegbua, Babangida lamented that politicians have blatantly ignored the “beauty part” of June 12, 1993 election which he said was adjudged the freest and fairest election in Nigeria.

“The gains of June 12, 1993 presidential election have not been exploited by political leaders in succeeding elections in Nigeria,” he said.

“It was adjudged the freest and fairest election in Nigeria, yet politicians have blatantly ignored that beauty; the beauty of credible elections.

“Remember, it was an election Nigerians came out en mass to choose their leaders, irrespective of their cultural/traditional and religious affiliations.”

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Democracy In Bondage, Governing Elite Must Stop Influencing Elections – Atiku

The former military leader said political violence and incessant litigations in Nigeria’s elections are part of the issues affecting democracy.

“There is thuggery in politics in Nigeria, too many litigations in Nigeria, too many issues that transparent elections ought to have addressed,” he said.

He also condemned the declining turnout in elections, attributing it to the trust deficit between the people and their leaders.

“June 12 should naturally encourage more voters to endorse democracy and election, but the turnout during our election is gradually declining,” he added.

“Right now there is voter apathy, that’s the more reason why something must be done to ensure mass participation in elections.”

He, however, expressed confidence that Nigeria can get it right if leaders invest their time and resources in deepening democratic ideals.

“It is a learning curve and a work in progress. Our leaders must continue to invest their time, energy, and resources to deepen democracy and sustain democratic ideals,” he said.