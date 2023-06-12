Democracy Day: Nigeria’s Destiny Remains Uncertain, Precarious, Says Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the February 25 general election, Mr Peter Obi is of the opinion that Nigeria’s destiny remains uncertain.

Obi also believes that the nation’s democracy is deeply troubled and in a precarious state.

In a statement on Sunday via his official Twitter handle, the LP flagbearer said it is regrettable that the country is now in an era where foundational pillars of democracy are undermined by prevalent impunity and pervasive violence and bloodletting.

He further argued that the country lacks selfless leaders committed to national interest, sustainable development and innovative thinking that offers every Nigerian freedom of choice of abode, protection of lives and property and ordered liberties.

While reaffirming that things look bleak at the moment, the former Anambra State governor stressed that the aspirations to make Nigeria a great democratic nation, are real and achievable.

Obi reiterated his promise to Nigerians, noting that he and the LP will not relent in their fight to bring about a leadership that will accord them the priority they deserve.

Below is the full statement put out by the LP presidential candidate.