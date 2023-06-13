‘I’m Prepared To Work Transparently With NASS,’ Tinubu Hails Akpabio, Abbas

President Bola Tinubu has committed to a transparent working relationship with the 10th National Assembly under the leadership of Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Tinubu made the pledge while congratulating the freshly elected senate president and speaker in a person statement on Tuesday.

Addressing the entire membership of the National Assembly, the President sayd, “We have all been called upon and accepted the responsibility to diligently and faithfully serve our fatherland with the oath we took. It is time to get on and move swiftly with the business of governance in the service of Nigeria.

“As your President, I am prepared to transparently work with the National Assembly. Nigerians expect distinguished Senators and Honourable members to make laws and carry out oversight duties that will enhance the performance of government to achieve successful outcomes including improving their quality of life.”

