NPC Affirms N200bn Spent On Census Preparation

The National Population Commission (NPC) has affirmed that 200 billion naira has been spent so far in preparations for the 2023 census.

Mr Isiaka Yahaya, director, public affairs of the Commission stated this at meeting with journalists in Abuja.

Dr yahaya, however, said the money was expended since 2014 when preparations for the 2023 census actually began.

He explained further that a series of test runs carried out by the commission to determine the appropriateness or otherwise of the methodology, processes and systems being put in place for the exercise, as well as the 2022 trial census, gulped a large chunk of the funds.

According to Dr Yahaya, no date for the 2023 census has been set yet until the chairman of the commission meets with President Bola Tinubu.