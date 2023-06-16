The ‘Good’ Father: Al Pacino A Dad Again At 83

Fellow movie legend Robert De Niro recently made a similar announcement: at age 79, he welcomed his seventh child.

By Soonest Nathaniel
Updated June 16, 2023
US actor and filmmaker Al Pacino poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 2, 2020. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP)
Actor Al Pacino has become a dad again, at the grand old age of 83, a representative said Thursday.

The star’s 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, has given birth to a son the couple has named Roman Pacino, publicist Stan Rosenfield told AFP.

Pacino — known for such films as “The Godfather” (1972), “Scarface” (1983) and “Scent of a Woman” (1992), for which he won an Oscar — has three grown children from previous relationships. Alfallah was previously linked to rock star Mick Jagger.

