Tinubu Arrives In France For Global Financial Pact Summit

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, arrived Paris, France for a two-day New Global Financial Pact summit.

Tinubu was received at the airport by Ambassador Kayode Laro and other top government officials from the Nigerian Embassy and French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, after the plane touched down at 6:47pm local time.

The Nigerian President left Abuja through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport earlier today for the event slated for June 22 and 23.

During his time in Paris, the President will to join world leaders to review and sign a New Global Financial Pact that places vulnerable countries on a priority list for support and investment, following the devastating impact of climate change, the energy crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement by Dele Alake, the President’s Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy, Tinubu will explore opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries dealing with difficult short-term financial challenges, specifically the most indebted.

The President, accompanied by members of the Presidential Policy Advisory Council along with other government officials, is expected to return on Saturday.

See more photos of the President’s arrival in France:

Credit: State House/Nosa Asemota