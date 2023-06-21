Speaker Abbas Congratulates New NSA, Service Chiefs, Others

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has congratulated the new National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, the Service Chiefs and the acting Comptroller General of Customs on their appointments by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaker Abbas said the appointments of Malam Nuhu Ribadu as NSA; Maj. Gen. C.G Musa as Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. T. A. Lagbaja as Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admirral E. A. Ogalla as Chief of Naval Staff; AVM H. B. Abubakar as Chief of Air Staff; DIG Kayode Egbetokun as the Acting Inspector-General of Police were in the best interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.

In a statement by his special media aide, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker noted that he believes the appointments, which are subject to the approval of the National Assembly, would rejuvenate the security architecture in the country.

He said other appointments made by the president, such as that of Mr. Adeniyi Bashir Adewale as the Acting Comptroller General of Customs, among others, would make the institutions work better.

Speaker Abbas lauded President Tinubu for taking the bold decision, which he said would make the current administration begin on a sound footing.

He urged the appointees to bring their experience of many years to bear in their new assignments so as to turn things around in the security system.