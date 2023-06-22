Oyo Police Invite Skit Maker Trinity Guy Over ‘Disturbing’ Prank With Minor

The Oyo State Police Command has invited a skit maker, Abdullahi Adisa also known as Trinity Guy over what it termed a “disturbing” viral skit with a minor.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Osifeso Adewale, on Thursday.

The police said, “the slightly above (38) seconds video clearly depicted the sexualization of a female minor who was compelled in a conversation with the skit maker to describe his genitals.”

“Moving forward, the Oyo State Police Command genuinely appreciates the energy and effort invested by every creative mind in his/her craft.

“The Command however appeals strongly against offending the sensibilities of others through violence, sexual abuses and other extremities in the name of entertainment,” the statement added.

The Command said it will provide further updates on the matter accordingly.

In a post on his Instagram page on Thursday, Trinity Guy appreciated the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi for his “fatherly roles for calling my attentions to the areas I needed to work on and amend”.

Adejobi had earlier demanded that the prankster be arrested for disturbing contents.