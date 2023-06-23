Invest In Homeland In Your Best Interest, Soludo Urges Anambra Indigenes In Lagos

The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has advised indigenes of his state based in Lagos State that their homeland is ready for business, adding that investing in the state will be in their own best interest.

The governor made the appeal during a town hall meeting with Ndi Anambra residents in Lagos while enumerating some of the progress made so far by his administration after a year in office, a statement by his media aide, Christian Aburime, said on Friday.

While delivering his speech, Soludo told the Anambra natives that God could not have made a mistake by making them Onye Anambra.

He enjoined them to reflect deeply on it and do everything possible to contribute to the growth of the state.

“This is the same question I ask myself every day. And we have a responsibility to leave Anambra State better than we met”; the Governor said.

He emphasised the need to change Anambra State from a departure lounge to a destination, stressing that the homeland consciousness must be inculcated in the perceptual mind of every onye-Anambra.

“Your host will never respect you if you don’t have a livable and prosperous homeland,” Soludo stressed.

