Tribunal Admits Chicago State University, NYSC, Mobil Certificates Against Tinubu

The Presidential Election Petitions Court has admitted certified copies of Academic and work records of President Bola Tinubu tendered by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The documents include a B.Sc certificate from the Chicago State University, NYSC Discharge Certificate, and Mobil Nigeria Oil Plc certificate of service.

The PDP had brought the documents through their subpoenaed witness, Mike Enahoro- Ebah who is a Private Legal Practitioner.

He noted that the documents were purportedly obtained by Tinubu but bore the name ‘Bola Adekunle Tinubu’.

Led in evidence by the lead Counsel to PDP, Chris Uche, the witness also tendered forms EC13 and EC9 nomination forms and the letters written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as attachments.

Counsel to INEC, Abubakar Mahmoud, Tinubu, Emmanuel Ukala and the APC, Lateef Fagbemi, all objected to the admissibility of the documents.

The witness referenced the following documents:

(1) certified true copies of form EC9(Nomination letter of Tinubu). (2) receipt of payment for certification. (3) witness application letter, requesting for the documents. (4) INEC’s Letter of response. Advertisement (5) Certificate from Chicago university belonging to the 2nd respondent( Tinubu). (6)NYSC discharge certificate belonging to the 2nd respondent, with the name Tinubu Bola Adekunle. (7) Certificate of service from Mobile Oil Nigeria PLC. (8)Party Membership card.

When the lead counsel to PDP applied to tender this documents, all the respondents objected to their admissibility.

The witness also tendered, academic records from Chicago university, a copy of the subpoena served on the Chicago university, the original academic records and degree certificate, original admission letter, original transcript from South west college to the school Tinubu attended, given to Chicago university with the gender referred to as Female.

He also tendered a notarized judgement of USA for criminal forfeiture of assets of Tinubu and the cover note authorizing it. Furthermore, extracts of a Guinea passport and the certificate of compliance for Tinubu were also presented.

The PDP also presented:

(1) Certified true copies of forms EC8A’s of 25 LGAs in Delta state. (2) Certified true copies of forms EC8A’s of 13 LGA’s in Ebonyi state. (3) Certified true copies of forms EC8A’s of 18 LGAs in Edo state. (4) Certified true copies of forms EC8A’s of 17 LGAs in Enugu state. (5) Certified true copies of forms EC8A’s of 27 LGAs in Imo state. (6) Certified true copies of forms EC8A’s of 21 LGAs in Kogi state

Under cross-examination by Counsel to INEC, Abubakar Mahmoud, the witness said he has not spent too much money even as he tries to bring the truth to Nigerians.

When asked if he was displeased that his candidate lost, the witness answered in the affirmative. The court then after, rose to reconvene later for further cross examination.