Zulum Raises Alarm Over Renewed Attacks On Borno Farmers

The Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has raised the alarm over renewed attacks by suspected Boko Haram terrorists on farmers in communities within the state.

Zulum, in a condolence visit Friday to five communities in Jere and Mafa local government areas (LGAs) where eight farmers and scavengers were brutally murdered, alleged sabotage of efforts to restore security to the troubled state.

Before the murder of eight scavengers and farmers on Thursday in Shuwari, Kaleri, Tamsu Ngamdua, Baram Karamwa, and Muna communities, there had been similar attacks on farmers in Borno communities in recent weeks.

A top military source within the army confirmed to Channels Television that the murder of about 16 farmers in Molai and Kayamla communities was because they went 11 km away from the stipulated area earmarked for farming activities which they had been warned against.

However, Zulum revealed that there was an attempt to sabotage the counterinsurgency fight of the Federal Government and the military.

Also, the governor expressed concern over the inconvenience farmers underwent before reaching their farmlands, noting that for them to have access to more farmlands, military roadblocks along Maiduguri/Mafa Road will be moved further.

He also charged the farmers to remain resilient, assuring them that his administration would convene a security meeting to devise a means to tackle the insecurity, including the re-establishment of agro-rangers and a joint security task force.