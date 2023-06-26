APC Seeks Prayers For Akeredolu’s Health, Slams Opposition Over ‘Rumours’

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised the opposition over purported attacks on the family of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu amid his ongoing health challenges.

The party’s Director of Media and Publicity, Steve Otaloro, in a statement made available to Channels Television on Monday, argued that the opposition had accused the governor’s family of not doing enough to take care of his illness — details of which have not been made public.

“Such accusations are falsely disrespectful, flippant and callous,” Otaloro said.

He accused some individuals and groups of spreading “false news and rumours” about the governor’s death.

“It is disheartening to see that some people would wish death upon a fellow human being. Such actions are unfair and should be condemned by all well-meaning individuals,” he added.

The party spokesman described it as pertinent that Akeredolu’s ailment “is not the too serious type that will prevent him from resuming his official position as Governor of Ondo State.”

Also commenting, the APC chairman in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin, reportedly appealed for support and prayer for the governor and his family.

Earlier this month, the governor embarked on a medical leave overseas, handing over the reins of office to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly Olamide Oladiji, on June 13, confirmed the receipt of a letter from the governor indicating his departure for treatment.

See the full statement below: