Calabar Boat Mishap: Bodies Of Three Medical Students Recovered

The Cross River State Police Command has confirmed the discovery of the corpses of three medical students involved in the Marina Resort boat mishap in Calabar on Saturday.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, the state Commissioner of Police, Gyogon Grimah, said the bodies recovered included those of two males and one female.

“As you are all aware, on Saturday, about two days ago, after 3 in the afternoon, there was an incident reported at the Marina Resort here in Calabar where a boat capsized.

“Three students were drowned and we have not rested since then, it has been rescue efforts day and night and this morning, I wish to let you know that three bodies have been recovered,” CP Grimah said.

Channels Television had reported that three students were missing, while 11 others under the aegis of the Nigeria Medical Students Association (NIMSA) were rescued on Saturday after a speedboat capsized at the Calabar resort.

It was gathered that the passengers were on a boat cruise when the mishap occurred around 3 pm.

Some of the medical students were said to have come from universities across the country to attend the NiMSA annual Health Week in Calabar.

In a bid to explore the city, the students were said to have visited the Marina Resort for a boat cruise.

Following the incident, the Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, on Sunday ordered an investigation into the cruise boat mishap involving the medical students.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche, expressed sadness that three of the medical students, who were in Calabar for the Nigeria Medical Students Games, had yet to be found.

He charged security and rescue agencies as well as local villagers involved in the operations to find the missing students and reunite them with their families.

The Commissioner of Police said the bodies of the missing students were recovered by the locals with the help of the marine police. He added that the bodies have been taken to where they will be preserved until the state government decides on what to do next.