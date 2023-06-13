Akeredolu Embarks On Medical Leave, Hands Over To Deputy

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has embarked on a medical leave abroad and has handed over the reins of office to his deputy Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly Olamide Oladiji confirmed the receipt of a letter from the governor indicating his departure for treatment.

“Ondo State House of Assembly said it has received the letter of medical leave from the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu (SAN, CON),” a Tuesday statement from the lawmaker read.

“Speaking through the lawmakers, the Speaker of the House Rt.Hon.Olamide Oladiji explained that the Governor had embarked on a 21-day leave for medical treatment abroad starting from the 7th of June,2023 to the 6th of July,2023.

“According to the letter, the leave which commenced on the 7th of June extends to the 6th of July,2023 due to the Public Holidays on June 12(Democracy Day) and Eid el Kabir(28th and 29th, June,2023).

“The Governor, who had directed his Deputy, Hon.Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa to act as the Governor while away, has assured of his resumption on the 6th of July, 2023.”

‘Aketi is Very Much Alive’

Akeredolu’s letter and handover come amid concerns about his health. While there have been speculations about him, with many claiming he is dead, the Ondo State Government was swift in debunking it.

“We have been inundated with calls and messages concerning the state of health of the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON,” the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation Bamidele Ademola-Olateju said in a statement.

“We had chosen to ignore this wicked fabrication until it appeared that certain persons seek to draw political mileage from the disinformation.

“Though the Governor has been indisposed, he has been attending to state matters and delegating functions to functionaries of the Government, when necessary. We enjoin the members of the public to ignore the rumour. Aketi is very much alive.”

In the wake of the development, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state called on Governor Akeredolu to resign his position.