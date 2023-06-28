Drama As Adeleke’s Aides, Ex-Senate Spokesman Clash At Eid Prayers

A mild drama played out in Osogbo, Osun State on Wednesday at the prayer ground for Eid el-Kabir.

According to reports, the immediate past spokesperson for the Nigerian Senate, Ajibola Basiru, had arrived at the prayer ground located at Oke-Baale area in Osogbo and allegedly sat at the spot reserved for the governor.

Minutes later, when Governor Ademola Adeleke arrived, efforts were allegedly made to prevail on the federal lawmaker to leave the space reserved for the governor but this yielded no result.

Following the heated situation among supporters, the governor left the ground without performing the Eid-el Kabir Two Raka’a and headed to his country home, according to his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

Some reports noted there were claims of an order for Basiru’s arrest.

The police reportedly locked the entrance to the prayer ground after the prayers were completed, though it was opened moments later for attendees to leave.