Enhanced Security Measures Implemented Across States, FCT, As Nigerians Celebrate Sallah

In light of recent security concerns, the police and military forces have taken proactive steps to ensure a safe and smooth Sallah celebration nationwide.

Teams of operatives have been deployed to Eid prayer grounds, recreation centers, and popular spots across the country.

The heightened security measures come in response to an alert issued by the Department of State Services (DSS) regarding a potential plot by suspected terrorists to target worship and religious centers during the Eid festivities.

The recovery of improvised explosive devices in joint operations by the DSS, Nigerian Army, and Police has further emphasized the need for vigilance.

To address the situation, the acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has dispatched thousands of police personnel to strategic locations, while the military has placed troops on red alert at operation theaters.

In a statement by the Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, the Inspector-General of Police directed zonal assistant inspectors-general of police and commissioners of police to deploy personnel and equipment for comprehensive security coverage throughout the Eid-el-Kabir celebration period.

The directive includes conducting patrols on major highways, flash points, worship centers, relaxation spots, and other vulnerable areas.

The Inspector-General emphasized the importance of discipline, professionalism, and respect for citizens’ fundamental rights among the deployed personnel.

He also expressed his congratulations to the Muslim faithful on the occasion of the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir celebration, assuring the public that the police force will collaborate with other security agencies and utilize all available resources to enhance service delivery and maintain national security.

Similarly, Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, has assured the public that troops are fully prepared to confront any threats to national security.

In a statement today by the Director of the Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the COAS said he has no doubt that about the zeal and commitment of the troops in ensuring success of the Nigerian Army even as it combats the complex, and unpredictable security threats bedeviling the country.

As citizens come together to celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir, the COAS reiterated that security forces remain committed to their duty of safeguarding the nation and ensuring the safety of all Nigerians.

He also promised to provide the leadership needed, as well as consolidate on prior achievements of the Nigerian Army in ensuring that current security distractions confronting the nation are decimated.

General Lagbaja used the Sallah occasion to admonish troops, urging them to leverage on the spirituality of the season to pray for the army as it strives to combat security challenges in all theatres across the country.

He charged troops to remain resolute, undaunted, disciplined and patriotic in fighting combating the adversaries of the country.