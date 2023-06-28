Sallah: Sultan Calls For Prayers, Support For Leaders

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar has called on Nigerians to continue to support and pray for the newly installed leaders in the country to deliver good governance to the benefit of the Nigeria citizens.

Speaking in his palace shortly after the Eid prayers on Wednesday, the Sultan called on security agencies to redouble effort in the fight against terrorists and other violent criminals disturbing the peace or the country

He called on the newly inaugurated leaders to work for all Nigerians irrespective of political affiliations, saying politics is over and now is time for governance.

Also, speaking to journalists at the palace, Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Mathew Hassan Kukah called on President Bola Tinubu to ensure the protection of lives and property of all citizens across the country.