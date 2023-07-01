NSCDC Rescues Woman Locked Up By Father Five Years In Jigawa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has rescued a 25-year-old woman who had been locked up by her father in a room in Jigawa State for five years.

The development was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer, Dutse Command of the NSCDC, Adamu Shehu, in an exclusive interview with Channels Television.

For half a decade, the woman was trapped in a waking nightmare with her father, 67-year-old Garba Musa, allegedly keeping her locked up in a room that simultaneously served as her bedroom, restroom, and dining area.

Safiya Mustapha, a 50-year-old woman living just a few blocks away, raised the alarm, leading to the victim’s rescue.

Human rights activist Musbahu Basirka was among the first responders to the distress call, it was gathered.

The suspects, Garba Musa, and his wife, who happens to be the victim’s stepmother, are now in the custody of the NSCDC for further investigation as of Saturday evening.