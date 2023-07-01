‘Nigerians Expect A Lot Of You,’ APC Charges NASS To Work With Executive

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has charged members of the National Assembly to collaborate with the executive arm of government, saying Nigerians expect a lot of them.

The party gave the charge through its national chairman, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, when the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio led members of the Senate on Sallah homage to his Keffi residence in Nasarawa State.

This is according to a statement made available to Channels Television on Saturday.

The APC chairman congratulated Akpabio and Senator Jibrin Barau on their emergence as Senate President and Deputy Senate President, respectively, which he described as a great relief to the party.

Noting that contests for offices were over, he said it was time for governance. There must be effective collaboration between the legislature and the executive in the overall interest of our people, Adamu added.

“Nigerians expect a lot through you and that can only be achieved through a united legislature and the executive working in sync in bipartisan manner,” he said.

“As the President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly, you have the knowledge, experience and what it takes for the two arms of government to work in harmony for the peace and development of our country.”

See photos from the visit below:

See the full statement below: