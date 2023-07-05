Rivers Gov Election Tribunal Begins Sitting In Abuja

The Rivers State Election Tribunal which was relocated to Abuja due to the heightened security tension in the state has resumed sitting with the hearing of the petition filed by Tonye Cole of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the resumed sitting of the Tribunal on Wednesday, Cole, the APC candidate in the March 18, 2023 Governorship Election in Rivers, expressed satisfaction that the Tribunal finally commenced sitting in Abuja.

Some of the petitions received by the Tribunal were those of Cole and the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Beatrice Itubo.

The petitioners are challenging the victory of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Siminalayi Fubara.

The APC and the LP had earlier secured ex parte orders from the court to obtain the Certified True Copies of the election results and to inspect materials used in the conduct of the elections but Cole claimed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was frustrating their efforts.