Sit-At-Home: Police Arrest 15 Suspects Over Shooting In Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested persons they said are responsible for shootings in parts of the state on Tuesday.

Parading the suspects at the command headquarters in Abakaliki, the state capital, the commissioner of Police, Faleye Olaleye, explained that his men apprehended 15 suspects including a herbalist who prepares charms for the gunmen.

Some of the gunmen were also said to have invaded parts of Abakaliki shooting sporadically to enforce the sit-at-home order by pro-Biafra agitators.

“Fifteen of them have been apprehended even with their herbalist. You can see the board, you can see the red cloth they were wearing that day, you can see the paraphernalia which also includes the women.

“They were preparing for another attack today when we carried out the sting operation and arrested them,” the Commissioner of Police said.

Channels Television reported that gunmen, on Tuesday, dispersed citizens, particularly traders, around Ishieke and Ukwuachi suburbs of Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State.

The gunmen, who were enforcing a sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), caused panic in the areas as people took to their heels for safety.